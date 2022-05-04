MS Dhoni on cusp of twin milestones as CSK gear up to face Faf du Plessis-led RCB in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to continue their winning run against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday. With MS Dhoni returning as captain after Ravindra Jadeja's decision to step down from his post, CSK bounced back to winning ways as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in their last outing.

CSK will be looking to make it two wins in a row against RCB when they meet Faf du Plessis' men at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. CSK had defeated RCB in the first meeting between the two teams earlier this season, which was also CSK's first win in the tournament after four consecutive defeats in their first four games.

The four-time champions will be hoping to carry the momentum from their win against SRH under Dhoni's captaincy. The captain himself will be aiming to achieve a few milestones when he takes the field against RCB. Dhoni is on the cusp of receiving twin milestones in the game on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the milestones MS Dhoni can achieve against RCB:

1) MS Dhoni has so far played 199 matches for CSK in the IPL and is all set to become the first player to complete the milestone of 200 matches for the defending champions. Dhoni has been leading CSK since the inception of IPL in 2008. He turned up for now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants in 2016 and 2017 when CSK were banned from the IPL for two seasons.

2) MS Dhoni is just six runs away from completing 6,000 runs as captain in T20 cricket. RCB star Virat Kohli is currently the only batter in the world to have scored over 6,000 runs as a captain in the shortest format of the game, Dhoni will become only the second batter after him to achieve the feat.

However, more than his personal milestones, Dhoni will be focused on helping CSK bag their second win on the trot and remain alive in the race for the playoffs this season. CSK are in a must-win situation in the tournament now and need to win every game from here to secure a spot in top four.