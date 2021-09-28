MS Dhoni is going to retire: Brad Hogg makes big statement on CSK captain's future

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have revamped in style in the IPL 2021 edition, following their disastrous run in the previous season. The Yellow Army have 16 points from 10 games and will be desperate to end in the top-two and win their fourth title in this year's edition.

While Dhoni-led CSK are in contention to win another championship, the skipper hasn't lived upto expectations with the willow in hand. Though the 40-year-old remains solid behind the stumps and as the captain, his batting has been below-par after a forgettable season that he endured in IPL 2020.

So far, Dhoni has amassed only 52 runs in 7 innings at 108.33 whereas he ended with 200 runs in IPL 2020. Thus, former Aussie spin wizard Brad Hogg feels the former Indian captain will announce his retirement from IPL following the ongoing season. "I think he's going to retire at the end of the year from IPL cricket. The way he got out to Chakravarthy the other day with the wrong un', there was a huge gap between bat and pad. I think the reflexes of the 40-year-old are just starting to wane. His keeping has been sensational," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | IPL 14: Gautam Gambhir decodes MS Dhoni's struggles, reveals why CSK skipper is finding it difficult to be among runs

Hogg added, "It's good for Indian cricket and CSK that he is still going because of his leadership out in the middle. He's keeping things calm and helped Jadeja grow as a cricketer and developing youngsters as well. Just the way that he walked off, that body language, there was a glint in the eye that said I think I've just lost that sharpness. At the age of 40 and with the role that he's got with the Indian Cricket Team going into that T20 World Cup, I think he'll move into a management role or even the head coach of CSK."

"Probably the management role and sit alongside Stephen Fleming and help out develop the youngsters but also create a good strategy for the new wave of CSK cricketers moving forward because you need someone of that quality around that knows Indian conditions, knows the Indian people and has a good rapport with the players," he explained further.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE | MS Dhoni's inclusion as mentor is huge boost to Virat Kohli and finishers in T20 World Cup squad: Manoj Tiwary

Dhoni remains one of the biggest names in IPL history, amassing 4,684 runs in 214 appearances. Nonetheless, his batting skills have gone down although he remains a potent threat with the gloves behind the stumps and as an astute leader. If he is considering retiring from IPL, the veteran CSK skipper will be desperate to lead the three-time winners to their fourth title and sign off on a high.