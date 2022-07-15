MS Dhoni in attendance at Lord's, waves at the crowd during India's 2nd ODI vs England - WATCH

Rohit Sharma-led India missed a golden opportunity to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series versus Jos Buttler-led England on Thursday (July 14). Locking horns with the hosts at Lord's for the second and penultimate ODI, India failed to chase down 247 and lost the clash by 100 runs.

Despite being thrashed by Buttler & Co., the spectators had plenty to cheer for with a plethora of superstar Indian cricketers in attendance at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, London. BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh were in attendance along with the presence of Rohit, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid in the Indian team dressing room.

Thus, cameramen switched the focus on Dhoni, Tendulkar and the likes more often than not, being applauded by the crowd. During India's run-chase, the cameras focused on Dhoni. Seeing this, the former Indian captain waved at the Lord's crowd, resulting in a huge uproar. Here's the viral video:

Dhoni remains a fan favourite despite his international retirement on August 15, 2020. The 41-year-old ended his glittering international career with 17,266 runs, 16 hundreds, 643 catches, 195 stumpings, 359 sixes.

Coming to the India-England ODI series, both sides will now meet in the third and final match on Sunday (July 17) at Old Trafford, Manchester -- where Dhoni played his last international game. With the series levelled at 1-1, both teams have all to play for.