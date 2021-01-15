Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar abused, labelled 'grub' by fans at Gabba

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and debutant Washington Sundar on Friday were subject to abuse by a section of fans at the Gabba in Brisbane during Day 1 of the ongoing fourth and final Test between India and Australia.

Cricket Australia officials kept a close eye on the action in the middle of the Gabba and behaviour of the fans after the Sydney Test was hit by two incidents where Indian players were allegedly subjected to racial abuse.

At the SCG, Siraj had called out six supporters on Day 4 with play stopping for almost 10 minutes. The police escorted the group out of the stadium.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Siraj didn't spend much time in front of 215 and 216 section at the Gabba but a spectator told the publication that the Indian bowler was repeatedly called a "grub" by a section of vocal supporters.

Debutant Washington Sundar, who replaced Ravichandran Ashwin, in the line-up was subjected to the same chant of "grub" from the unruly section.

"The guys behind me have been calling - shouting - both Washington and Siraj grubs," a spectator named Kate was quoted as saying in the report by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one (in which fans sang to the tune of Que Sera, Sera but substituted the lyrics with Que Shiraz, Shiraz).

"But this time it was Siraj. I suspect it's not a coincidence that it's Siraj being targeted post the SCG stuff."

During Day 1 of the Brisbane Test, a man was heard yelling, "Siraj, give us a wave, give us a wave, give us a wave. Siraj, you bloody grub."

Kate was watching the match from a section where several men dressed as lifeguards had a beer snake dismantled by the stewards and another man was escorted off the ground from starting an "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie" chant.

However, none of the Indian players gave any reaction to the chants by the crowd. While Siraj and Washington were called "grubs" by a section of fans, the rest remained close to their best behaviour, as per reports.

Cricket Australia has encouraged fans to step forward in a bid to raise voice against poor behaviour.

Australia ended Day 1 on 274/5 with Tim Paine and Cameron Green unbeaten at the crease. Marnus Labuschagne was the star of the day as he registered his fifth Test century.