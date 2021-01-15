Sexual harassment case against Pakistan captain Babar Azam withdrawn

New Delhi, India Published: Jan 15, 2021, 01.39 PM(IST)

Sexual harassment case against Pakistan captain Babar Azam withdrawn

Pakistan captain Babar Azam finds himself in deep trouble as an FIR is set to be filed against him after an additional Lahore session court ordered the police to file a case following a sexual harassment complaint. Babar faced sexual harassment allegations in November 2020 by a woman named Hamiza Mukhtar from Lahore. 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam can breathe a sigh of relief as a woman named Hamiza Mukhtar from Lahore has withdrawn all her allegations and complaint of sexual exploitation by the Pakistani cricketer. Babar found himself in a spot of bother after an additional Lahore session court ordered police to file a case against Babar following allegations of sexual harassment by Hamiza. However, the woman later withdrew all her allegations while taking back her complaint.

The Pakistani woman, in her complaint, had alleged that Babar had sexually exploited and harassed her after making false promises of marriage while adding that the Pakistan captain has also forced her to undergo an abortion. 

Earlier, according to a report in PTI, the petitioner had annexed her medical documents as evidence in the court. The SHO of Naseerabad police station has been directed to register an immediate FIR against Babar after additional sessions judge Noman Muhammad Naeem heard the arguments of the lawyers from both the sides. 

The judge said the allegations were very disturbing and serious to warrant a full investigation. Hamiza later confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against Babar at the Naseerabad police station before taking her allegations and complaint back in what can be termed as a u-turn. 

Earlier, other additional sessions judge Abid Raza had ordered Babar and his family to not harass Hamiza, who had claimed that she was getting threat calls to pull out the case.  

The woman said that Babar forced her to withdraw the complaint on marriage re-assurance after she tried to register an FIR against the Pakistani cricketer. 

Meanwhile, after missing out from the New Zealand series due to a fractured thumb, Babar is gearing up for Pakistan's home series against South Africa. Pakistan will take on South Africa in three T20Is and two Tests starting from January 26. 

