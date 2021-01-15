Brisbane Test: BCCI provides update on Navdeep Saini as pacer suffers groin injury

Injury worries for the Indian cricket team continued to grow on Friday as pacer Navdeep Saini was taken for scans after complaining of groin pain on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Saini walked off the field after bowling 7.5 overs due to pain in his groin with Rohit Sharma bowling the remaining delivery of the over.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) then provided an update on Navdeep Saini's fitness as the Indian board said the youngster had gone for scans.

"UPDATE - Navdeep Saini has now gone for scans," BCCI tweeted.

"Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team," BCCI tweeted earlier.

After debutant Washington Sundar sent Steve Smith packing in the 35th over of the first innings, the visitors got a big chance to put Australia under pressure. While Marnus Labuschagne, in the 36th over, edged the ball to Ajinkya Rahane, the Indian skipper dropped a sitter. However, Saini was seen in pain after the dropped catch as physio Nitin Patel rushed in to give him some treatment. The pacer eventually walked off the field.

Labuschagne went on to hit a fantastic century to bring Australia back into the game before his partner Matthew Wade departed after a lousy shot. Labuschagne, too, fell soon after to debutant Thangarasu Natarajan.

Despite fielding an inexperienced bowling line-up, and with the injury of Navdeep Saini, the Indian bowlers have bowled well and kept their lenghts in check. After 86 overs, Australia were 271/5 with Cameron Green and Tim Paine at the crease.