Brisbane Test, Day 1: Labuschagne steals show with century as Australia post 274/5

Australia on Friday ended Day 1 of the fourth and final Test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane on 274/5 after a fine century from Marnus Labuschagne. Despite fielding an inexperienced bowling attack, Indian bowlers fared well with debutant Thangarasu Natarajan being the pick of the bowlers with two scalps to his name.

Australia took advantage of the inexperienced Indian bowling unit with Labuschagne registering his fifth Test century. While India were off to a brilliant start after dismissing both the openers – David Warner and Marcus Harris – for cheap, Steve Smith was also dismissed by debutant Washington Sundar before Australia could cross 100-run mark.

However, Labuschagne and Wade stitched a century-stand to steady the ship for Australia. While Labuschagne scored 18, Wade was dismissed for 45 as the duo departed in quick succession. Notably, Labuschagne was dropped by skipper Ajinkya Rahane at gully early in his innings. Cameron Green and skipper Tim Paine remained unbeaten at the end of Day 1 with Australia finishing with 274/5 on the board.

"You know you don't need to be playing at anything around 4th stump line or even 3 and half stumps. I tell myself to be cool, when you get to a hundred just carry on. It's about how that moment is, I don't plan my hundred celebrations. A little bit disappointed that I got out. For Tim and Green to play like that against the new ball was good. Maybe we have a slight edge but they hung in there throughout," said Labuschagne after the end of day's play.

Shardul Thakur, who was coming back to the Test side after a couple of years, dismissed Marcus Harris in his first delivery of the match whereas Mohammed Siraj got the better of David Warner as Australia found themselves reeling at 17/2 early in the innings. Smith and Labuschagne restored the Aussie innings before the former departed.

India would be looking to use the new ball to their advantage when they take the field for Day 2 of the Brisbane Test.

Brief Scores: Australia 274/5 (Marnus Labuschagne 108, Matthew Wade 45; T Natarajan 2-63)