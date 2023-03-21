Miami Open 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch Miami Open live on your mobile & laptop

Miami Open 2023 live streaming: The staple event of the annual Tennis calendar apart from 4 grand slam tournaments, Miami Open main event starts on March 21. Hard Rock Stadium will host the world’s best Tennis players for the next two weeks. The combined ATP and WTA 1000-level event will be held from March 21 to April 2.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the champions from the previous year, will be vying to defend their crowns against strong competition. Fans are disappointed by the absence of Rafael Nadal and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, two of the biggest names in the sport. Djokovic, a six-time Miami champion, won't be able to play because of US laws that forbid foreigners without vaccinations from entering the country. Nadal's is still recovering from hip injury that he sustained at the Australian Open.

Miami Open 2023 live streaming and broadcasting details

In US, Tennis fans will be able to watch the tournament in its entirety on Tennis Channel. Here’s how you can watch the live stream of Miami Open 2023 in your country:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus – USA

Amazon – United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS – Australia, Middle East, Singapore

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia – Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Philippines

CCTV – China

Eurosport – Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France

Eurosport Nordics – Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland

PCCW – Hong Kong

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW – Japan

OTE – Greece

Polsat – Poland

Sky Deutschland – Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Sky Italia – Italy

Telefonica/ Movistar – Spain

ESPN International Latam – Latin America

Supersport Africa – Africa

Sky NZ – New Zealand

TSN – Canada

Viacom18 – India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Miami Open 2023: Full schedule (Both IST and EST)

Women's and men’s qualifying

EST: Monday, 20 March- 11:00

IST: Monday, 20 March - 20:30

Women's main draw & men's qualifying

EST: Tuesday, 21 March – 11:00

IST: Tuesday, 21 March - 20:30

Men's & women's main draw - singles

EST: Wednesday, 22 March: 1100; Evening - 1900

IST: Wednesday, 22 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (Thursday, 23 March)

Men's & women's early rounds singles/doubles draws

EST: Monday, 23-27 March - 1100; Evening - 1900

IST: Thursday-Monday, 23-27 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Women's quarter-finals

EST: Tuesday 28 March - 1100; Evening - 1900

IST: Tuesday 28 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Men's & women's quarter-finals

EST: Wednesday, 29 March - 1300; Evening - 1900

IST: Wednesday, 29 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Women's semi-finals; men's quarter-finals

EST: Thursday, 30 March - 1300; Evening - 1900

IST: Thursday, 30 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Men's semi-finals

EST: Friday, 31 March - 1300; Evening - 1900

IST: Friday, 31 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Women's singles final; men's doubles final

EST: Saturday, 1 April - 1300

IST: Saturday, 1 April - 23:30

Men's singles final; women's doubles final

EST: Sunday, 2 April - 1300

IST: Sunday, 2 April - 23:30

When will Miami Open 2023 (main event) start?

Miami Open 2023 will start on Tuesday, March 21.

Where will Miami Open 2023 be played?

Miami Open 2023 will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Where will Miami Open 2023 be live-streamed?