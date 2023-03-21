Miami Open 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch Miami Open live on your mobile & laptop
Miami Open 2023 live streaming: After the qualifier stage, Miami Open 2023 main draw commences on March 21. The venue of the event is the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Check how to access the live stream of the matches in your country
Miami Open 2023 live streaming: The staple event of the annual Tennis calendar apart from 4 grand slam tournaments, Miami Open main event starts on March 21. Hard Rock Stadium will host the world’s best Tennis players for the next two weeks. The combined ATP and WTA 1000-level event will be held from March 21 to April 2.
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the champions from the previous year, will be vying to defend their crowns against strong competition. Fans are disappointed by the absence of Rafael Nadal and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, two of the biggest names in the sport. Djokovic, a six-time Miami champion, won't be able to play because of US laws that forbid foreigners without vaccinations from entering the country. Nadal's is still recovering from hip injury that he sustained at the Australian Open.
Miami Open 2023 live streaming and broadcasting details
In US, Tennis fans will be able to watch the tournament in its entirety on Tennis Channel. Here’s how you can watch the live stream of Miami Open 2023 in your country:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus – USA
Amazon – United Kingdom, Ireland
beIN SPORTS – Australia, Middle East, Singapore
beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia – Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Philippines
CCTV – China
Eurosport – Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France
Eurosport Nordics – Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland
PCCW – Hong Kong
NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW – Japan
OTE – Greece
Polsat – Poland
Sky Deutschland – Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Sky Italia – Italy
Telefonica/ Movistar – Spain
ESPN International Latam – Latin America
Supersport Africa – Africa
Sky NZ – New Zealand
TSN – Canada
Viacom18 – India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Miami Open 2023: Full schedule (Both IST and EST)
Women's and men’s qualifying
EST: Monday, 20 March- 11:00
IST: Monday, 20 March - 20:30
Women's main draw & men's qualifying
EST: Tuesday, 21 March – 11:00
IST: Tuesday, 21 March - 20:30
Men's & women's main draw - singles
EST: Wednesday, 22 March: 1100; Evening - 1900
IST: Wednesday, 22 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (Thursday, 23 March)
Men's & women's early rounds singles/doubles draws
EST: Monday, 23-27 March - 1100; Evening - 1900
IST: Thursday-Monday, 23-27 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)
Women's quarter-finals
EST: Tuesday 28 March - 1100; Evening - 1900
IST: Tuesday 28 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)
Men's & women's quarter-finals
EST: Wednesday, 29 March - 1300; Evening - 1900
IST: Wednesday, 29 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)
Women's semi-finals; men's quarter-finals
EST: Thursday, 30 March - 1300; Evening - 1900
IST: Thursday, 30 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)
Men's semi-finals
EST: Friday, 31 March - 1300; Evening - 1900
IST: Friday, 31 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)
Women's singles final; men's doubles final
EST: Saturday, 1 April - 1300
IST: Saturday, 1 April - 23:30
Men's singles final; women's doubles final
EST: Sunday, 2 April - 1300
IST: Sunday, 2 April - 23:30
When will Miami Open 2023 (main event) start?
Miami Open 2023 will start on Tuesday, March 21.
Where will Miami Open 2023 be played?
Miami Open 2023 will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Where will Miami Open 2023 be live-streamed?
In USA, Miami Open 2023 will be live-streamed on Tennis Channel/ TC Plus.