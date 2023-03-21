Miami Open 2023: Check full schedule, prize money & live-streaming details; all you need to know
Story highlights
Miami Open 2023: Miami Opens main draw starts from March 21, where the best Tennis stars from all over the world will assemble in the Hard Rock Stadium for the next two weeks. Here are all the details about Miami Open 2023, including full schedule, prize money and information about live-streaming channels
Miami Open 2023: Miami Opens main draw starts from March 21, where the best Tennis stars from all over the world will assemble in the Hard Rock Stadium for the next two weeks. Here are all the details about Miami Open 2023, including full schedule, prize money and information about live-streaming channels
Miami Open 2023: The Miami Open is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, and this year's edition promises to be as exciting as ever. The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins, is the unlikely venue for this showcase of tennis talent. But the stadium has undergone a transformation to host the best players in the world for the next two weeks.
The combined ATP and WTA 1000-level event will run from March 21 to April 2 and will feature some of the brightest stars and most accomplished champions in the sport. The Miami Open is the second stop of the 'Sunshine Double,' following the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, earlier this month.
Last year's champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, will be looking to defend their titles against a formidable field. However, the absence of world No.1 Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, two of the biggest names in the sport, is a disappointment for fans. Djokovic, a six-time champion at Miami, will not be able to compete due to US regulations that bar unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country. Meanwhile, Nadal continues to recover from a hip injury sustained during the Australian Open.
Miami Open 2023: Full schedule (Both IST and EST)
Women's and men’s qualifying
EST: Monday, 20 March- 11:00
IST: Monday, 20 March - 20:30
Women's main draw & men's qualifying
EST: Tuesday, 21 March – 11:00
IST: Tuesday, 21 March - 20:30
Men's & women's main draw - singles
EST: Wednesday, 22 March: 1100; Evening - 1900
IST: Wednesday, 22 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (Thursday, 23 March)
Men's & women's early rounds singles/doubles draws
EST: Monday, 23-27 March - 1100; Evening - 1900
IST: Thursday-Monday, 23-27 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)
Women's quarter-finals
EST: Tuesday 28 March - 1100; Evening - 1900
IST: Tuesday 28 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)
Men's & women's quarter-finals
EST: Wednesday, 29 March - 1300; Evening - 1900
IST: Wednesday, 29 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)
Women's semi-finals; men's quarter-finals
EST: Thursday, 30 March - 1300; Evening - 1900
IST: Thursday, 30 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)
Men's semi-finals
EST: Friday, 31 March - 1300; Evening - 1900
IST: Friday, 31 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)
Women's singles final; men's doubles final
EST: Saturday, 1 April - 1300
IST: Saturday, 1 April - 23:30
Men's singles final; women's doubles final
EST: Sunday, 2 April - 1300
IST: Sunday, 2 April - 23:30
Miami Open 2023 live streaming and broadcasting details
In US, Tennis fans will be able to watch the tournament in its entirety on Tennis Channel. Here’s how you can watch the live-stream of Miami Open 2023 in your country:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus – USA
Amazon – United Kingdom, Ireland
beIN SPORTS – Australia, Middle East, Singapore
beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia – Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Philippines
CCTV – China
Eurosport – Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France
Eurosport Nordics – Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland
PCCW – Hong Kong
NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW – Japan
OTE – Greece
Polsat – Poland
Sky Deutschland – Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Sky Italia – Italy
Telefonica/ Movistar – Spain
ESPN International Latam – Latin America
Supersport Africa – Africa
Sky NZ – New Zealand
TSN – Canada
Viacom18 – India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Miami Open 2023 prize money and breakdown
The Miami Open pays the same amount of prize money for each round because it is a joint event that includes both men's and women's singles and doubles competitions. Players on both tours will split a total of $8,800,000, with the winner taking home $1,262,220 and 1000 ranking points.
Format: Stage, total points and total prize money
Winner 1000 $1,262,220
Finals 600 $662,360
SF 360 $352,635
QF 180 $184,465
R16 90 $96,955
R32 45 $55,770
R64 25 $30,885
R96 10 $18,660