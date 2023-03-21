Miami Open 2023: Check full schedule, prize money & live-streaming details; all you need to know

Miami Open 2023: The Miami Open is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, and this year's edition promises to be as exciting as ever. The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins, is the unlikely venue for this showcase of tennis talent. But the stadium has undergone a transformation to host the best players in the world for the next two weeks.

The combined ATP and WTA 1000-level event will run from March 21 to April 2 and will feature some of the brightest stars and most accomplished champions in the sport. The Miami Open is the second stop of the 'Sunshine Double,' following the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, earlier this month.

Last year's champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, will be looking to defend their titles against a formidable field. However, the absence of world No.1 Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, two of the biggest names in the sport, is a disappointment for fans. Djokovic, a six-time champion at Miami, will not be able to compete due to US regulations that bar unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country. Meanwhile, Nadal continues to recover from a hip injury sustained during the Australian Open.

Miami Open 2023: Full schedule (Both IST and EST)

Women's and men’s qualifying

EST: Monday, 20 March- 11:00

IST: Monday, 20 March - 20:30

Women's main draw & men's qualifying

EST: Tuesday, 21 March – 11:00

IST: Tuesday, 21 March - 20:30

Men's & women's main draw - singles

EST: Wednesday, 22 March: 1100; Evening - 1900

IST: Wednesday, 22 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (Thursday, 23 March)

Men's & women's early rounds singles/doubles draws

EST: Monday, 23-27 March - 1100; Evening - 1900

IST: Thursday-Monday, 23-27 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Women's quarter-finals

EST: Tuesday 28 March - 1100; Evening - 1900

IST: Tuesday 28 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Men's & women's quarter-finals

EST: Wednesday, 29 March - 1300; Evening - 1900

IST: Wednesday, 29 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Women's semi-finals; men's quarter-finals

EST: Thursday, 30 March - 1300; Evening - 1900

IST: Thursday, 30 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Men's semi-finals

EST: Friday, 31 March - 1300; Evening - 1900

IST: Friday, 31 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Women's singles final; men's doubles final

EST: Saturday, 1 April - 1300

IST: Saturday, 1 April - 23:30

Men's singles final; women's doubles final

EST: Sunday, 2 April - 1300

IST: Sunday, 2 April - 23:30

Miami Open 2023 live streaming and broadcasting details

In US, Tennis fans will be able to watch the tournament in its entirety on Tennis Channel. Here’s how you can watch the live-stream of Miami Open 2023 in your country:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus – USA

Amazon – United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS – Australia, Middle East, Singapore

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia – Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Philippines

CCTV – China

Eurosport – Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France

Eurosport Nordics – Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland

PCCW – Hong Kong

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW – Japan

OTE – Greece

Polsat – Poland

Sky Deutschland – Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Sky Italia – Italy

Telefonica/ Movistar – Spain

ESPN International Latam – Latin America

Supersport Africa – Africa

Sky NZ – New Zealand

TSN – Canada

Viacom18 – India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Miami Open 2023 prize money and breakdown

The Miami Open pays the same amount of prize money for each round because it is a joint event that includes both men's and women's singles and doubles competitions. Players on both tours will split a total of $8,800,000, with the winner taking home $1,262,220 and 1000 ranking points.

Format: Stage, total points and total prize money

Winner 1000 $1,262,220

Finals 600 $662,360

SF 360 $352,635

QF 180 $184,465

R16 90 $96,955

R32 45 $55,770

R64 25 $30,885