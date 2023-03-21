ugc_banner

Miami Open 2023: Check full schedule, prize money & live-streaming details; all you need to know

WION Web Team
Miami, USAUpdated: Mar 21, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

Miami Open 2023: All you need to know Photograph:(Twitter)

Miami Open 2023: Miami Opens main draw starts from March 21, where the best Tennis stars from all over the world will assemble in the Hard Rock Stadium for the next two weeks. Here are all the details about Miami Open 2023, including full schedule, prize money and information about live-streaming channels

Miami Open 2023: The Miami Open is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, and this year's edition promises to be as exciting as ever. The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins, is the unlikely venue for this showcase of tennis talent. But the stadium has undergone a transformation to host the best players in the world for the next two weeks.

The combined ATP and WTA 1000-level event will run from March 21 to April 2 and will feature some of the brightest stars and most accomplished champions in the sport. The Miami Open is the second stop of the 'Sunshine Double,' following the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, earlier this month.

Last year's champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, will be looking to defend their titles against a formidable field. However, the absence of world No.1 Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, two of the biggest names in the sport, is a disappointment for fans. Djokovic, a six-time champion at Miami, will not be able to compete due to US regulations that bar unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country. Meanwhile, Nadal continues to recover from a hip injury sustained during the Australian Open.

Miami Open 2023: Full schedule (Both IST and EST)

Women's and men’s qualifying
EST: Monday, 20 March- 11:00
IST: Monday, 20 March - 20:30

Women's main draw & men's qualifying
EST: Tuesday, 21 March – 11:00
IST: Tuesday, 21 March - 20:30

Men's & women's main draw - singles
EST: Wednesday, 22 March: 1100; Evening - 1900
IST: Wednesday, 22 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (Thursday, 23 March)

Men's & women's early rounds singles/doubles draws
EST: Monday, 23-27 March - 1100; Evening - 1900
IST: Thursday-Monday, 23-27 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Women's quarter-finals
EST: Tuesday 28 March - 1100; Evening - 1900
IST: Tuesday 28 March - 20:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Men's & women's quarter-finals
EST: Wednesday, 29 March - 1300; Evening - 1900
IST: Wednesday, 29 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Women's semi-finals; men's quarter-finals
EST: Thursday, 30 March - 1300; Evening - 1900
IST: Thursday, 30 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Men's semi-finals
EST: Friday, 31 March - 1300; Evening - 1900
IST: Friday, 31 March - 23:30; Evening - 6:30 (next day)

Women's singles final; men's doubles final
EST: Saturday, 1 April - 1300
IST: Saturday, 1 April - 23:30

Men's singles final; women's doubles final
EST: Sunday, 2 April - 1300
IST: Sunday, 2 April - 23:30

Miami Open 2023 live streaming and broadcasting details

In US, Tennis fans will be able to watch the tournament in its entirety on Tennis Channel. Here’s how you can watch the live-stream of Miami Open 2023 in your country:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus – USA

Amazon – United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS – Australia, Middle East, Singapore

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia – Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Philippines

CCTV – China

Eurosport – Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France

Eurosport Nordics – Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland

PCCW – Hong Kong

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW – Japan

OTE – Greece

Polsat – Poland

Sky Deutschland – Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Sky Italia – Italy

Telefonica/ Movistar – Spain

ESPN International Latam – Latin America

Supersport Africa – Africa

Sky NZ – New Zealand

TSN – Canada

Viacom18 – India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Miami Open 2023 prize money and breakdown

The Miami Open pays the same amount of prize money for each round because it is a joint event that includes both men's and women's singles and doubles competitions. Players on both tours will split a total of $8,800,000, with the winner taking home $1,262,220 and 1000 ranking points. 

Format: Stage, total points and total prize money

Winner 1000 $1,262,220

Finals 600 $662,360

SF 360 $352,635

QF 180 $184,465

R16 90 $96,955

R32 45 $55,770

R64 25 $30,885

R96 10 $18,660

