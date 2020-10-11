MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals online?

Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday in what will be top of the table clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have been on fire in the T20 tournament so far. While MI have four wins in six matches, DC have won five in as many games in IPL 2020.

Talking about head-to-head matches, both MI and DC are locked firmly with 12 wins each in 24 matches. However, in the UAE, Delhi Capitals hold a slight edge with one win in comparison to MI’s none. In last five matches, DC have won the head-to-head encounters thrice while MI have won twice.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 11).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match at WION.

