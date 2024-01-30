Mayank Agarwal suffers major health scare, rushed to ICU in Agartala - Reports

India and Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal suffered a major health scare while on a flight from Agartala to Surat, being rushed to ICU in the nearby hospital, per the latest reports. Mayank is said to have consumed contaminated water, causing a burning sensation in his mouth and throat.

After complaining, Mayank was rushed to the ILS hospital and kept under observation.

No official word from the BCCI is out yet.