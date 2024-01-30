Mayank Agarwal suffers major health scare, rushed to ICU in Agartala - Reports
Mayank is said to have consumed contaminated water, causing a burning sensation in his mouth and throat.
India and Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal suffered a major health scare while on a flight from Agartala to Surat, being rushed to ICU in the nearby hospital, per the latest reports. Mayank is said to have consumed contaminated water, causing a burning sensation in his mouth and throat.
After complaining, Mayank was rushed to the ILS hospital and kept under observation.
However, the reports suggest that he is currently out of danger but will continue to get treated unless cleared for discharge.
No official word from the BCCI is out yet.
More to follow...