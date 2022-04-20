Manchester United 'made our life easier', says goal hero Mohamed Salah after Liverpool's thumping win

Liverpool`s two-goal hero Mohamed Salah said Manchester United made it easier for them in Tuesday`s 4-0 victory at Anfield, which sent Juergen Klopp`s team to the top of the Premier League. The home side were 2-0 up inside 22 minutes and United never even hinted at mounting any kind of comeback.

"They make our life easier in the midfield and in the back, they always try to give us the ball in a one against one situation so it makes our life much easier," said Egyptian Salah.

Liverpool won the reverse fixture 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and Salah noted his side`s defensive record as well as their prolific scoring.

"When we defend we had a clean sheet here and a clean sheet there, so they make our life easier," said Salah.

"We just want to score one goal and once we get the first, go for the second, once we get the second go for the third. It was a top performance from us here and away also. Hopefully carry on like this," he added.

United`s Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes was clear that the performance was well below the standard expected by the club`s supporters.

"The fans don`t deserve us to play this way. They deserve more from us. The way they stay and applaud us, they deserve more. We have to raise our level higher," said Fernandes, who rejected the idea that the players were not trying.

"I think everyone runs. I think there is effort from everyone. I don`t think someone does not give 100%. We have to do it for ourselves, the clubs, the fans and everyone," he said.

"We have to say things but that is kept in the dressing room. Now it is over we have to think of the next game."

The Portugal playmaker said the difference between the two teams was evident.

"Liverpool is ready for the title. We are not. I don`t need to be here saying about the difference of the level. We have to look at ourselves, from top to bottom and understand what is going wrong," he said.

United slipped to sixth in the Premier League and are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, having played a game more.

"We are competing until the end. Nobody can put down and think it is over. We have something to fight for," he said.