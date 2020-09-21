Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan tests positive for COVID-19

Manchester City's star Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus hours ahead of their first match in the Premier League. The news was shared by Manchester City on Monday.

The midfielder is now in self-isolation as the club prepare to play Wolves at Molineux.

"Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol on quarantine," said a City statement.

"Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery."

Gundogan is the third case of coronavirus in the Manchester City squad. Earlier, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez had tested positive for the virus.

City missed the opening weekend of the Premier League to give them extra time to recover from a late end to the 2019/20 season due to their involvement in the Champions League.

(Inputs from AFP)