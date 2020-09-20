Never going to win Premier League with Manchester United's centre back pairing: Gary Neville

Manchester United had a bitter start to this Premier League season after a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday in Old Trafford. According to Gary Neville, Manchester United will not be able to win the Premier League with a centre back partnership of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils have been linked with Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, however, Neville believes manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should prioritise the signing of a versatile centre back.

"We can talk about Sancho all we like but until United get a centre back who can run and defend one-on-ones they are never going to win the league," Neville, who won eight league titles at Old Trafford, told Sky Sports.

"They are never going to win the Premier League with that centre back pairing. They have to get a mobile, dominant centre half in alongside either Lindelof or Maguire."

"Over the years, the best centre back partnerships have always had that really quick one who has lightning pace to get across and snuff out the danger. Lindelof and Maguire just don't have that."

Manchester United will next face Luton Town in the League Cup on Tuesday. Their next Premier League match will play against Brighton on Saturday.

(Inputs from Reuters)