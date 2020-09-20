'He's the perfect fit': Gareth Bale on working with Spurs coach Jose Mourinho

Welsh star Gareth Bale has returned to Tottenham Hotspurs after a 7-year stint with Real Madrid. Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past.

Jose Mourinho has tried signing Bale during his managerial tenure in Real Madrid, the Welshman was regularly linked with Manchester United when the Portuguese was the coach at Old Trafford.

"He's spoken to me about a few positions that he would like me to play and obviously I'm happy with that," Bale, 31, told BT Sport.

"He was a big reason for me coming back here, he's a household name and a winner. He's the perfect fit for Tottenham. We need to win trophies and he knows how to do that better than anyone.

"I know every Tottenham fan is desperate for a trophy and we'll be trying as hard as possible in every competition to do that."

Bale, who injured his knee playing for Wales this month, is likely to play for the north London club after the October international break and is excited about the prospect of linking up with Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

"I haven't trained since the Wales camp so I need to get on the training pitch," he said. "Hopefully, I can hit the ground running in my first game, whenever that may be."

"Harry's done incredibly well since he burst onto the scene and scored a lot of goals. To play with him and Son is an exciting prospect for all of us. If we're all pushing in the same direction it could be a very exciting season."

