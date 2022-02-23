Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid live streaming: When and where to watch Champions League match?

Atletico Madrid will host Manchester United in the first leg of one of the most high-voltage and anticipated matches in the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. While the Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Red Devils will like to bring in their A-game, after a string of ordinary performances in the Premier League of late, the Luis Suarez-starrer Atletico will aim to defend their home fixture versus the star-studded line-up.

In the league stage, Man United won three games out of six in the Champions League to be atop in Group F. On the other hand, Atletico won two and lost three to occupy the second spot in Group B. Here's the live streaming details of Man United vs Atletico Round of 16 encounter -

Where will the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match be held?

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Champions League at the Stamford Bridge Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

At what time will Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match start?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match will kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

Where can one watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match on TV in India?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to live stream the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match in India?

The live stream of the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv application.