Man City vs Chelsea, Preview: Stats & star players, a brief look ahead of Champions League showdown

Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League finale on Saturday night. The two Premier League sides will secure horns in the final match of the European football schedule at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Manchester City has had a staggering campaign under Pep Guardiola this year and will be hoping to guarantee a treble of English League Cup, Premier League, and UEFA Champions League prizes.

Chelsea, then again, have been a changed side since the time Thomas Tuchel was appointed. He has made the team look very difficult to beat and has effectively beaten Pep Guardiola's side in the FA Cup just as the Premier League.

Head to Head

Chelsea have a great record against Manchester City and have won 70 matches out of an aggregate of 168 games played between the two groups. Manchester City have overseen 59 triumphs against Chelsea and have a highlight demonstrate in this apparatus.

The past gathering between the two groups occurred in the Premier League recently and finished in a 2-1 triumph for Chelsea. The Blues additionally unloaded Manchester City out of the FA Cup this year and will need a comparable outcome this end of the week.

Manchester City

Heading into this great clash, Manchester City has no concerns over any injuries, which means Pep Guardiola can call upon all his players for the finale in Porto. He didn't pivot vigorously during the last match of the season against Everton, which they won 5-0 and there are probably not going to roll out a lot of changes to the side that ventured out to challenge Everton.

Ederson Moraes, who won the Premier League Golden Glove for 2020/21, is a conviction to include between the sticks while the unshakable association of John Stones and Ruben Dias picks itself at the core of the Manchester City defense.

Kevin De Bruyne is a cirtitude to feature. Ilkay Gundogan ought to involve the third midfield opening. Riyad Mahrez is made sure about to begin the conservative while Phil Foden ought to get approval on the left given his form.

Pep Guardiola has regularly liked to work without a characteristic striker and could follow a comparable methodology on Saturday with Bernardo Silva starting as the false-nine or even Kevin De Bruyne, with the Portuguese moving into midfield. Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus will be alternatives from the bench.

Manchester City (4-3-3) - Probable Starting XI: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez.

Chelsea

Chelsea had been perspiring over the fitness of Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante heading into the finale. Be that as it may, a lot to Thomas Tuchel's alleviation, the team is fit and accessible for determination for the Champions League final, which will be a significant boost to their chances.

Edouard Mendy has been a solid presence between the sticks and has added some truly necessary soundness to what exactly was a delicate Chelsea backline before his appearance. He has maintained nine clean sheets in 11 UEFA Champions League appearances for the Blues this season.

With N'Golo Kante fit and accessible, he turns into an obvious choice in the starting XI, with his energy and guarded nous set to come very helpful for Chelsea in their endeavors to stop City. He will be upheld by Jorginho, with Mateo Kovacic offering an alternative from the bench. Ben Chilwell is an assurance to highlight out on the left side in front of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Mason Mount is an ensured starter in one of the two attacking midfield positions. For the subsequent spot, Hakim Ziyech could get approval in spite of him not being a starter of late.

Timo Werner will very likely lead the line for Chelsea, yet it stays not yet clear who accomplices him forthright.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1) - Probable Starting XI: Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner.

Five Players to watch out for

The two groups brag plenty of stars in their positions. On that note, here are five players to watch out for in the 2021 UEFA Champions League finale.

A game of this size with two groups brimming with a-list players implies there are various decisions for this segment. The clash of the Englishmen in Mason Mount versus Phil Foden makes certain to energize individuals. Phil Foden's fleeting ascent at Manchester City is very much recorded. At only 21 years old, the player has effectively settled himself among the absolute best in the business. Chelsea's player of the season, Mason Mount, was their champion entertainer in the Premier League. So the Blues will look to him to convey in the greatest round of their season.

It will likewise be Sergio Aguero's last game in Manchester City tones, making him another player to watch out for. He has a wonderful record against Chelsea, scoring 15 goals in 22 games, the joint-most he has overseen against a solitary adversary.

N'Golo Kante's ball-winning capacity is great, while his passes are exact, credits that charm him to any manager. He unquestionably will be a player to keep an eye out for.

Kevin De Bruyne is the fundamental man to keep an eye out for in this challenge on Saturday. He has a great technique, has an amazing passing ability, and his hold-up play is top-notch. Manchester City will seek De Bruyne for motivation against Chelsea.

Considering it’s a finale and a lot is at stake this match between Manchester City and Chelsea should be a cracking contest.

