UEFA Champions League finals, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea?

Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the highly anticipated finale of the UEFA Champions League. Both teams beat some of the top clubs in Europe to book the finals berth in the coveted championship. The match was shifted to Porto due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Spectators will “require proof of a negative Covid-19 test" to enter the stadium. Fans coming from abroad "will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force". With Portugal being on the green list of the British government, players or fans won’t have to quarantine upon returning home.

This Manchester City's maiden finals in the UEFA Champions League, whereas, Chelsea have been crowned European Champions once in 2012, which was also the last time they made it into finals.

Where will the Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match be played?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match will be played at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto (Portugal).

When will the Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match be played?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match will be played on Sunday, May 30.

What time will Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match begin?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match?

The live streaming for Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match will be available on Sony Liv.