Locals in Porto angered as COVID-19 rules eased for English soccer fans

A last-minute decision to relax COVID-19 safety rules for Saturday's Champions League final has angered locals as hundreds of English fans not wearing masks packed Porto's riverside bars on Friday night.

Contagious coronavirus

European soccer’s governing body UEFA moved the final between English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea from Istanbul to Porto to allow English fans to travel to the match under COVID-19 restrictions.

Some Porto residents fear a spike in infections because of the highly contagious coronavirus variant spreading in parts of England after first being identified in India.

Others are upset that foreign fans can go into the stadium but locals have been banned from attending matches for months.

(Photograph:Reuters)