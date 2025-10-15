/Magnus Carlsen, chess federation agree on new world championship

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) and world number one Magnus Carlsen have a long history of disagreements, but on Wednesday both backed a new world championship concept that sets the stage for the Norwegian's return.

Notorious for preferring rapid formats over traditional long games, Carlsen since 2023 has not defended the World Championship title he had held since 2013, citing a lack of motivation. The title is now held by India's Gukesh Dommaraju.

The new "Total Chess World Championship Tour", unveiled Wednesday by the Norway Chess foundation, will consist of four events a year and will crown one combined champion for three disciplines: Fast Classic, Rapid and Blitz.

"This seems like a well-thought-out step to further develop chess," Carlsen, 34, said in a statement from Norway Chess.

"Bringing multiple formats together under a single title will provide a more complete view of the players' strengths, while the time controls suit today's players and audience," he said.

FIDE also welcomed the initiative.

"We see this as a great addition to the traditional and prestigious World Chess Championship, where we crown the undisputed champion of classic chess," said FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich of Russia.

"The championships will complement each other," he said in the statement.

According to organisers, a pilot version of the Total Chess World Championship Tour will be tested in the autumn of 2026, with the first full season set for 2027.

