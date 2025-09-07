/WION Exclusive — The next move always matters: International Master Tania Sachdev’s philosophy on chess and life

Two-time Indian women's chess champion Tania Sachdev has spent more than two decades living the game of chess —first as a player, then as a commentator, and always as someone deeply connected to the community around it. Wherever she goes, she carries the same energy: smiling with young players, helping them solve puzzles, or cheering them on from the sidelines.

For her, chess has never been only about winning; it has always been about joy, growth, and the bonds it creates. Recently, during the Armageddon event in Chennai, that philosophy was clear. Even after hours of games and commentary, she stayed with the crowd, sharing the thrill of every position and every move. It was a reminder that for her, chess is not just competition—it is community, connection, and conversation.

When asked what keeps her motivated after more than two decades in the sport, Tania doesn’t talk about medals or milestones. Instead, she speaks of growth. “Chess constantly teaches you something new. It humbles you, it challenges you, and it rewards you when you least expect it. That’s what keeps me going," she said in an exclusive interview with WION.

Her reflections cut to the essence of why chess endures. Beyond the intensity of preparation, the thrill of victories, or the heartbreak of losses, lies a game that mirrors life itself — one where patience, strategy, and resilience matter as much as raw talent. For Tania, each tournament and commentary gig is another chapter in that lifelong learning process. And yet, she is quick to remind younger players not to view chess only through the lens of results. “At the end of the day, it’s about enjoying the journey. Whether you’re a beginner learning how the knight moves, or someone competing at the Olympiad, the joy has to be there. Without it, the game loses its magic.”