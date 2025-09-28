The Global Chess League’s third season is gearing up to be a thrilling affair, with the SG Pipers ready to compete with a highly competitive squad. This season will mark a significant milestone, as the league makes its debut in India, from December 13 to 24. Leading the charge for the Pipers are R Praggnanandhaa, last season’s Player of the Season, and Hou Yifan, the reigning world no. 1 female player. Both were retained by the team after their outstanding performances in the previous season.

Additionally, the SG Pipers have bolstered their lineup with four powerful new signings. Fabiano Caruana, the renowned American Grandmaster and former World Championship contender, joins the team as the Icon Player. Anish Giri, widely regarded as one of the most consistent super-GMs, will join as a Superstar Men. Nino Batsiashvili, a top Georgian talent with an Olympic gold medal to her name, will add strength as a Superstar Women. The team also welcomes India’s rising chess star, Leon Luke Mendonca, known for his bold and tactical gameplay, who will join as a Prodigy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay, the team’s Coach, expressed his excitement about the lineup. He said, “We are thrilled with the team we have put together for the season. Caruana’s depth and expertise, combined with Praggnanandhaa’s rising talent, Anish Giri’s consistency, and Hou Yifan’s unparalleled leadership in women’s chess, create a well-rounded team. Nino’s Olympiad success and Leon’s promise bring further value, ensuring we’re primed for a great season.”

Squad

Fabiano Caruana - Icon Player

R Praggnanandhaa - Superstar Men (Retained)

Anish Giri - Superstar Men

Hou Yifan - Superstar Women (Retained)

Nino Batsiashvili - Superstar Women