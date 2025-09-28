Ex-Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas succeeds Roger Binny as new BCCI President; Rajiv Shukla retains VP post

Former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas has officially succeeded Roger Binny as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday (Sep 28). Manhas, who played for Delhi and Kashmir in the domestic circuit and also enjoyed a stint at Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB) in the IPL as coach, will become the 38th president of the BCCI. On the other hand, Rajiv Shukla was retained as the vice-president, with the majority of other officials also retaining their posts.

Mithun Manhas takes over

A popular name in Indian domestic cricket, Manhas represents the North Block of the BCCI after Binny was forced to retire due to the mandatory age-limited policy of the board. The post became vacant in July, which was since overseen by Rajiv Shukla. The post, which is primarily reserved for former cricketers, saw Manhas take over the charge while Shukla retained his vice-president office.

Manhas had the backing of India’s top brass of cricketing officials, thus making a stronger claim for the post. There seemed to be no opposition to Manhas’s nomination while he represented the Jammu and Kashmir cricket body after working as its Director of Cricket.

Who is Mithun Manhas?

While the 45-year-old played the majority of his cricket in Delhi, Manhas was born in Jammu and Kashmir on 12 Oct 1979 and later returned to his native place playing domestic cricket. Manhas played 157 matches and scored 9,714 runs at an average of just under 46, with 27 centuries and 49 fifties for Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. He batted right-handed and occasionally bowled off-spin.

As expected, Devajit Saikia was reelected as the secretary of the board, having previously succeeded Jay Shah in the capacity, while Prabhtej Singh Bhatia assumed the role of joint-secretary. Financial stewardship will be led by A Raghuram Bhat as treasurer, ensuring the board’s resources are managed efficiently and transparently.