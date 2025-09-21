Mithun Manhas frontrunner for BCCI president post; Rajeev Shukla, Devajit Saikia to continue current roles - Report

Former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas has emerged as a front-runner for the president’s role after Roger Binny vacated the top office due to the mandatory age retirement policy. Manhas, who shared a dressing room with Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as coach and at the Delhi state cricket team, is likely to file his nomination in the coming days. On the other hand, Rajeev Shukla and Devajit Saikia are set to continue their current roles of BCCI vice-president and secretary with the Annual General Meeting taking place on Sunday (Sep 28) in New Delhi.

Manhas to take over as BCCI president?

Having never played for India, Manhas has the backing of India’s top brass of cricketing officials, thus making a stronger claim for the post. Binny resigned in August, meaning vice-president Shukla took over the office until the elections are held. There seems to be no opposition to Manhas’s nomination and he will represent the Jammu Kashmir cricket body after having worked as its Director of Cricket during the Sep 28 AGM as per an India Today report.

While the 45-year-old played the majority of his cricket in Delhi, Manhas was born in Jammu and Kashmir on 12 Oct 1979 and later returned to his native place playing domestic cricket. Manhas played 157 matches and scored 9,714 runs at an average of just under 46, with 27 centuries and 49 fifties for Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. He batted right-handed and occasionally bowled off-spin.

Shukla, Saikia to keep respective roles

Despite the new sports bill coming into effect in India, there will be no worries for Shukla and Saikai to retain their current offices. Shukla, a former IPL Chairman, was likely to return to his old role; instead, he will serve as the BCCI vice-president. Saikai, who succeeded Jay Shah as secretary of the board, will also continue in his office. Arun Dhumal, on the other hand, will also continue to feature as the Chairman of the IPL.