The India vs Pakistan clash could have another piece of controversy as Andy Pycorft is set to be named as the match referee for the high-voltage clash on Sunday (Sep 21) in the Asia Cup 2025. This comes after Pakistan had reported Pycroft to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for not taking action against India, as the Men in Blue refused to shake hands with Pakistan before and after the Group A clash last Sunday. Both India and Pakistan will meet for the second time in the Asia Cup on Sunday; however, this time it will be a Super Four clash.

Pycroft to take charge of India vs Pakistan?

According to prominent cricket website Espncricinfo, Pycroft was set to be named the match official despite being part of the controversy that saw a reported boycott from Pakistan during their UAE clash. The do-or-die clash against the UAE was postponed for one hour before the match went ahead. The protest came after Pakistan wanted Pycroft to be removed as match referee for any of their future matches.

According to a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the UAE clash went ahead, their claim stated that match referee Pycroft had apologised for the miscommunication that led to the protest before the UAE match. Pakistan had initially reported Pycroft to the ACC before taking the same to the ICC. PCB had demanded the removal of Pycroft as match referee, who was in charge of the India vs Pakistan clash last Sunday, where the former emerged victorious.

"Andy Pycroft had barred the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands during their match," the statement said. "The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft's actions. Andy Pycroft termed the September 14 incident a result of miscommunication and apologised. The ICC has expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the code of conduct violation that occurred during the September 14 match."

India won the match by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday as Suryakumar Yadav and other players decided to walk directly to the pavilion instead of shaking hands with Pakistani players.