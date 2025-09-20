/Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on Asia Cup 2025 snub, says 'I’ll keep working on myself'

Indian star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has opened up on his snub, having missed out on the Asia Cup 2025 squad. Jaiswal, one of the first names in the Test team, was not picked for the Asia Cup 2025, with competition for places seeing Shubman Gill take the spot. However, Jaiswal has now opened up on his snub, stating that he would work hard on his skills and try to regain his spot for the Men in Blue as the T20 World Cup is not far.

Jaiswal opens up on Asia Cup snub

“It’s all in the selectors’ hands. They look at it from a team combination point of view. I’ll keep doing my thing and I know my time will come. Till then, I’ll keep working on myself, developing myself,” Jaiswal said on Friday.

Jaiswal, along with Shreyas Iyer, was the hot topic of debate when the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 was announced. Both were predicted to be picked for the Asia Cup, but Gill’s availability and Sanju Samson’s option as an alternative opener saw Jaiswal miss out on the opportunity to board the flight to the UAE.

Despite the hot decision to drop Iyer and Jaiswal, Indian have made a bright start to the Asia Cup 2025, having won all their fixtures in the group stage of the competition. The Men in Blue also beat Pakistan last Sunday by seven wickets, sparking a handshake saga which took the spotlight. India on Friday beat Oman to end the group stage on a flawless winning note.

India are now set to face Pakistan for the second time in the tournament as they take on the arch-rivals on Sunday in a Super Four clash. India and Pakistan qualified for the Super Four, having finished in the top two of Group A. The two teams could meet for the third time in the competition in case both India and Pakistan finish in the top two of the Super Four stage.