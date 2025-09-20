/Asia Cup 2025, Super Four - Who will win between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns in match 13th (Super Four) of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, (September 20). In match 11th of ongoing Asia Cup, Sri Lanka successfully chased down a target of 170 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, defeating Afghanistan to eliminate them from the tournament and confirming their own spot, along with Bangladesh, in the Super Four stage. As this crucial clash approaches, here are the key details you need to know.

Five key players to watch in the SL vs BAN match

Litton Das (Bangladesh)

The Bangladeshi captain has been in good batting form, scoring regular fifties in recent games. In 113 T20Is, he has 2,533 runs at a strike rate of 126.46. His solid batting at the top will be important for his team.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka has been in fine form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. So far, in three innings, he has scored 124 runs at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 149.39. His role will be key against Bangladesh on Sep 20.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

The experienced Bangladeshi left-arm pacer is vital for his team in the death overs with his clever cutters. In 116 T20Is, he has picked up 146 wickets at an average of 20.85 and an economy of 7.31. He can play a important role for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka on Sep 20.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka's all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, can be the game changer bowler for his team against Bangladesh on Sep 20, as the dry surface (pitch) of Dubai Stadium offers grip and turn for spinners in the middle overs. In T20Is, Hasaranga has played 82 matches and took 134 wickets at a bowling average of 15.58.

Kamil Mishara (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lankan opener, Kamil Mishara, can play a big role with his bat in the upcoming match against Bangladesh. He has 903 runs in 51 T20s at a strike rate of 141.31.

Asia Cup 2025: SL vs BAN match prediction