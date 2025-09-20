/Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in match 13th (Super Four) of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, (September 20). In match 11th of ongoing Asia Cup, Sri Lanka successfully chased down a target of 170 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, defeating Afghanistan to eliminate them from the tournament and confirming their own spot, along with Bangladesh, in the Super Four stage. As this crucial clash approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.

Head-to-Head Record - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have faced each other 21 times in T20I matches. Sri Lanka has won 13 of those games, while Bangladesh has won eight.

Pitch Report - Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The powerplay will be very important for both the teams. Pacers will find joy early on with some movement, especially under the lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.

Ground stats - Dubai International Stadium

Highest Team Score: India: 212/2 vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)

India: 212/2 vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022) Lowest Team Score : West Indies: 55 all out vs England (23 Oct 2021)

: West Indies: 55 all out vs England (23 Oct 2021) Biggest Win by Runs : India: Won by 101 runs vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)

: India: Won by 101 runs vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022) Closest Win at Dubai: UAE: Won by 2 runs vs Kuwait (21 Dec 2024)

Recent five results in Dubai International Stadium