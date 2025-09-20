Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 20, 2025, 13:19 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 13:19 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, SL vs BAN: Head-to-head, ground stats and more Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

As the crucial clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in match 13th (Super Four) of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, (September 20). In match 11th of ongoing Asia Cup, Sri Lanka successfully chased down a target of 170 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, defeating Afghanistan to eliminate them from the tournament and confirming their own spot, along with Bangladesh, in the Super Four stage. As this crucial clash approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.

Head-to-Head Record - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have faced each other 21 times in T20I matches. Sri Lanka has won 13 of those games, while Bangladesh has won eight.

Pitch Report - Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The powerplay will be very important for both the teams. Pacers will find joy early on with some movement, especially under the lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.

Trending Stories

Ground stats - Dubai International Stadium

  • Highest Team Score: India: 212/2 vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)
  • Lowest Team Score: West Indies: 55 all out vs England (23 Oct 2021)
  • Biggest Win by Runs: India: Won by 101 runs vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)
  • Closest Win at Dubai: UAE: Won by 2 runs vs Kuwait (21 Dec 2024)

Recent five results in Dubai International Stadium

  • Pakistan beat United Arab Emirates by 41 runs - 17 Sep 2025
  • Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong by 4 wickets - 15 Sep 2025
  • India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets - 14 Sep 2025
  • Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs - 12 Sep 2025
  • India beat UAE by 9 wickets - 10 Sep 2025

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling—whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. With an eye for detail and a kn...Read More

Trending Topics