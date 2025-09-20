/From Arshdeep Singh to Rashid Khan, 5 bowlers fastest to 100 T20I wickets

LOGIN
Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Sep 20, 2025, 13:23 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 13:23 IST

From Arshdeep Singh to Rashid Khan here is a look at five bowlers fastest to 100 T20I wickets. The list also features the likes of Sandeep Lamichhane, Wanindu Hasaranga and Rizwan Butt after India beat Oman in the Asia Cup 2025. 

1. Rashid Khan – 53 matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan achieved the milestone of fastest to 100 T20I wickets on 10 March 2020, during a T20I match against Ireland in Greater Noida, India. He dismissed Kevin O’Brien to complete his 100 wickets in just 53 matches, breaking the previous record.

2. Sandeep Lamichhane – 54 matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Nepal’s star leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane became the fastest bowler to 100 wickets in T20 internationals in terms of matches played, reaching the landmark in just 54 games. He achieved the feat in March 2023 against Papua New Guinea at Kirtipur, narrowly missing Rashid Khan’s record by just one match.

3. Wanindu Hasaranga - 63 matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sri Lankan leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga became the fastest bowler from his country to reach 100 wickets in T20 internationals, achieving the milestone in just 63 matches. He reached the landmark in July 2024 against Afghanistan in Dambulla, further strengthening his status as one of the most impactful bowlers in the shortest format.

4. Arshdeep Singh - 64 matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Arshdeep Singh created history on 19 September 2025, during India’s Asia Cup match against Oman, by becoming the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in men’s T20 internationals. He achieved the landmark in just 64 matches, making him the fastest fast bowler from a Full Member nation to reach this mark, and the fourth-fastest overall.

5. Rizwan Butt - 66 matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: Other)

Rizwan Butt of Bahrain entered the 100-wicket club in T20 Internationals in 66 matches, making him one of the fastest bowlers ever to reach that landmark. In the match where he achieved it, he delivered a brilliant spell of 6-9 against Malawi at Blantyre during the Quadrangular Twenty20 Series in July 2025.

