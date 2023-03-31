Lucknow Super Giants coach Andy Flower opens up about Mohsin Khan's future in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coach Andy Flower admits he had written off injured Mohsin Khan as a selection option for this season but adds if the left-arm seamer gets fit at any stage later in the tournament, he would be happy to include him in the scheme of things. Last season’s hero, Mohsin suffered a shoulder injury, and while he continues to be with the squad doing his training and rehab, he remains unavailable for selection until further notice.

Speaking ahead of the IPL 2023 opener on Friday, Flower said Mohsin’s absence comes as a body blow to LSG, who will now have to find alternatives to deliver at the top level. Flower added though he wants his franchise’s find-of-the-tournament to get in line for selection, he doesn’t expect that to happen in reality.

"It is a blow not having him; there is no doubt about that. We are hoping that he might come good towards the end of the tournament," Flower said during a media interaction. "But, quite frankly, I had pretty much written him off as a selection option, and if he becomes fit at some stage during the tournament, I see that very much as a bonus. But I am certainly not expecting that.

"So, whether we are weak at the death or in the middle overs, we shall soon see. I don't think that's accurate. Our job is not to worry about some of those opinions; our job is to play well on the field,” the former Zimbabwe captain said.

In his maiden IPL season, Mohsin impressed one and all with his impeccable ability to dominate with the new and the old ball. Picking up 14 wickets in nine matches played, with the best of four for 16, he made headlines on several occasions. Realising his ability to keep doing well and predicting his good future, Flower showered praises on him and said,

"He (Mohsin) was a brilliant performer last season, and he showed how quickly one move can up in a matter of weeks. That's really exciting for any young cricketer to witness," Flower added.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul’s Lucknow will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Delhi Capitals in a home clash on April 1st, and coach Flower feels winning the first match will be the first step in the right direction. Although he remains aware of the Delhi challenge, Andy is confident Lucknow has what it takes to beat a potent Delhi side.