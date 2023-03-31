IPL 2023, Match 1, GT vs CSK - Here's the match preview, prediction of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Game 1 of IPL 2023 between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and former four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place at the grand Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31st, starting at 19:30 PM local time.

The past season saw Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat beating Chennai on both occasions in the group stages. While the Gujarat squad look good on paper, Chennai isn’t faltering behind, having a potent team at their helm too. Former New Zealand Test captain Kane Williamson’s inclusion will boost Gujarat’s chances in this high-octane clash, whereas, CSK will benefit from the addition of two-time World Cup winner with England Ben Stokes in the middle order.

Given the nature of the Ahmedabad surface, which last hosted the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series in March, bowlers will enjoy some purchase early on. On the flip side, true bounce would also benefit the batters as nearly 100,000 plus people are expected to show up for the first game of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Also, with the introduction of a few new rules, including the impact player rule and the captains getting to finalise their playing XI after the toss, would give an extra a different dimension to the game.

Realising how important it is to begin well, especially in a tournament like this, both teams will like to come down hard at each other. Considering Chennai has some injury concerns, with latest reports suggesting that regular skipper and veteran MS Dhoni also likely to sit out due to niggle in his left knee, they would be slightly under pressure than the hosts.

Match Prediction

The defending champions will walk out as favourites, having beaten Chennai twice in their past two meetings last year. With the ranked number one T20I bowler in Rashid Khan, an exciting new skipper in Hardik Pandya, and the batter-in-form in Shubman Gill, Gujarat will hold an advantage over their opposition. Additions of some match-winners with the ball in hand, including Mohammed Shami, Ireland’s Joshua Little, and Windies’ Alzarri Joseph wiill further work in their advantage.

Here are full squads -

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma