IPL 2023: MS Dhoni likely to sit out of CSK's curtain-raiser clash against GT due to THIS reason - Reports

Chennai Super Kings’ could be handed a major blow for their Indian Premier League (IPL) curtain-raiser clash against Gujarat Titans on Friday, March 31. Influential legendary skipper MS Dhoni could have to sit out of the Playing XI with several reports stating that he has sustained an injury ahead of the IPL opener. Dhoni, 41, did not take the batting sessions on Thursday evening which has created a buzz about his availability for the Gujarat Titans clash.

Is Dhoni out?

Although there is no official word from the franchise, Dhoni did not take the net sessions for batting on Thursday and is now reported to miss the opening clash. According to several sources, the former India skipper is struggling with niggles in his left knee and will therefore be a doubt for the clash against the defending champions.

Who will lead the side?

If the above case is true, Dhoni will be a big miss for the franchise on several grounds as they will need a leader and a wicketkeeper to fill in the slot. Although Ravindra Jadeja is an option to lead in Dhoni’s absence, his previous experience did not go well and saw him relinquish the role. Ben Stokes looks to be the perfect fit for the role having enjoyed a stellar time as skipper of England in Test format.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is also another option but has never led a side in the IPL provided the core of Indian players leading their sides; he could be an option as well.

The opening clash of the IPL will start at 7:30 PM on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM.

Chennai Super Kings Final Squad:

MS Dhoni (doubtful), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

