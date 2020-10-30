Liverpool's star defender Virgil van Dijk undergoes 'successful' knee surgery

Liverpool's star defender Virgil van Dijk has successfully undergone knee surgery, as per the Premier League club said on Friday.

Earlier this month, van Dijk damaged his knee ligaments in the Merseyside derby against Everton which ended in a 2-2 draw. He was injured after a reckless challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, which left Liverpool, manager, Juergen Klopp fuming.

"The Liverpool defender's planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully," the club said in a statement.

"Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds' medical department."

The English club is yet to provide a time-frame for the return of Dutch defender. However, the defender is potentially ruled out for the rest of the season due to the nature of the injury.

Defending champions stand second on the Premier League. They are behind Everton on goal difference, play West Ham United on Saturday.

(Inputs from Reuters)