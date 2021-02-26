Liverpool captain Henderson ruled out until April: Club

Liverpool on Friday said that skipper Jordan Henderson will be sidelined for at least five weeks after undergoing groin surgery. The Reds captain sustained the injury during Saturday's Premier League clash against Everton.

"Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury. He will begin a rehabilitation programme immediately," Liverpool said in a statement.

"No specific timescale is being placed upon his return; however, he is ruled out initially until after the March international break," the statement continued.

Henderson will not feature in Premier League matches against Sheffield United, Chelsea, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as the Champions League last-16 second leg against Leipzig.

The defending champions are currently sixth on the Premier League points table with 40 points in hand after playing 25 games.

