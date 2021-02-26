Manchester United's Pogba yet to recover from thigh injury, says Solskjaer

Manchester United star Paul Pogba will remain on the sidelines for few more weeks as the French midfielder is yet to recover from a thigh injury, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"Paul is still out for a few weeks, unfortunately," Solskjaer told MUTV.

Pogba sustained the injury during United's 3-3 draw with Everton on February 6, since then the player has missed five games in all competitions.

United player Daniel James will also miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Chelsea after the midfielder picked up an injury in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Europa League tie.

"He (James) felt a tweak. With the intensity, he works at he felt something, so we hope it's not really serious. We'll have to check on him."

However, Ole said that striker Cavani, McTominay, and van de Beek could return to the side.

"Scott, Donny and Edinson we hope that they can be available for the weekend, but I'm not sure.

The Red Devils are second on the Premier League table with 49 points, they are 10 points behind their rivals Manchester City.