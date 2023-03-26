Lionel Messi paid special tribute by Argentine FA after securing nation's third World Cup triumph

An Argentina soccer association AFA’s housing complex was named after the national squad’s captain, Lionel Messi, on Saturday (March 25) as a tribute to the PSG star. A-list names of the Argentine soccer scene surrounded Messi in a homage paid at the AFA’s offices in the city of Ezeiza.

“Today I feel very happy. I am one of those who think tributes, awards, must be given in life and I think this tribute is very, very special because of what this complex means – the number of players who come here, the different sports (played here). Knowing it will be named Lionel Andres Messi is something very, very beautiful.”

The tribute came two days after Argentina’s victory over Panama on Thursday (March 24) in a match that Messi scored his 800th career goal. The friendly was Argentina's first game after winning the World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina were at their fluent best in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they went beat France in the final on penalty shootout. The win in Qatar secured the South American nation’s first World Cup title in 36 years as Messi completed the Grand Slam of titles in his career. The triumph though was not easy for them as they started with a defeat against Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

While Messi has enjoyed a great last few months at international level, things are completely different at club level. Currently, he is in the final year of his two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain and is yet to agree an extension to it. If the does not renew his contract, he could end up heading to Middle –East where he could join Cristiano Ronaldo.