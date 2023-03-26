IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting picks THIS Indian batter to have a breakout season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is around the corner and the pre-season anticipation around the players and the teams is at its peak. IPL is known to have made or break careers of many international and India players with Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw being one of them.

The right-hand batsman has played some good knocks over the years but lack of consistency has marred his chances to cement his place in the Indian national team. Among the scrutiny, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, however, has backed the 23-year-old batter to come through this season.

"I think we are going to see the real Prithvi Shaw this season," the former Aussie skipper has said. Ponting made the assertion based on Shaw's pre-season practice and attitude.

"He’s in a better physical shape than I’ve ever seen him before. I spoke to him the other day about his attitude, the way he’s working, and how things are going. I honestly feel that this is going to be his biggest season in the IPL. He just has that different look in his eye this year. You can see, he’s hungrier than ever," said Punter.

The former Aussie batsman was confident of Shaw making it big this season and said that he feels that the upcoming season is going to be defining for the Mumbai batsman.

"It just seems to me that this season, something has really clicked with Prithvi. I actually said to him at the end of the training two days ago, ‘This game, if you don’t pay full attention to it, it’ll take away from you. But if you put in the hard yards, it will give back to you all the time.’ That’s why I feel that this could be a really big year for him," he added.

Shaw, who made his debut with Delhi in 2018, has been associated with the franchise ever since. In 63 IPL games so far, Shaw has scored 1588 runs at a strike rate of 147.45, managing 12 50+ scores and a highest of 99.

