'Let's go with...': Aussie legend Brett Lee predicts the winner of IPL and top four

With just a few days to go for the blockbuster opening match Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Aussie legend Brett Lee has predicted his winner for the winners of IPL 2020.

Lee landed in Mumbai to be a part of the IPL coverage for the host broadcasters. While isolating, the pacer decided to engage in a Q&A session with his fans on Instagram.

One of his fans asked the Australian to name the possible champions of IPL 2020. Lee replied with: “Hard to say but let’s go with CSK.”

Chennai Super Kings has faced quite some setbacks after 13 personnel of their squad tested positive for COVID-19. The team lost two of their senior cricketers Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the tournament citing their reasons.

Three-time IPL winner CSK is led by MS Dhoni.

The Aussie also predicted two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to be in the play-offs (top four) of this year’s IPL.

He said: “Definitely on the cards for KKR to be in the final 4.”

The team's IPL 2020 campaign will begin against four-time winners Mumbai Indians on September 23 in Abu Dhabi.

According to Brett Lee's prediction, this IPL season has "big things" for Rohit Sharma.