IPL 2020: MS Dhoni will give 100 per cent for CSK despite international retirement, says Kumble

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble has said that MS Dhoni will give his 100 per cent for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 despite the two-time World Cup announcing his international retirement in August.

Kumble cited his own experience of playing in IPL after announcing retirement as he said knowing Dhoni, he will give his full effort to do the best for the Super Kings.

"Knowing MS, he will give his 100 percent. Even when I played the IPL, the second season, I had retired from international cricket," Kumble was quoted by PTI.

Kumble was appointed as the head coach of Kings XI Punjab and will be taking the charge to help the franchise win their first IPL title.

However, Kumble batted for more Indian coaches in IPL as he said having one Indian as head coach in entire IPL isn’t the true reflection of the resources and quality of Indian cricket while adding he would want to see many Indians being part of IPL as head coaches.

"I would like to see more Indian coaches in the IPL. It is not a true reflection of the Indian resources. I would want to see many Indians being part of the IPL as head coaches," he added.

"It is a bit of an irony one Indian as head coach. I think at some point of time there will be a lot more Indian coaches.”

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab, led by swashbuckling KL Rahul, are set to commence their IPL 2020 campaign against Delhi Capitals on

September 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League starts on September 19 and the final will be played on November 10.

