IPL 2020: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly leaves for Dubai to oversee preparations

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday left for Dubai to oversee preparations for the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scheduled to commence on September 19.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 season opener after the tournament was moved to the UAE amid rising cases of COVID-19 in India.

"My first flight in 6 months to dubai for IPL...Crazy life changes," Ganguly posted on his Instagram handle with a picture in which he is wearing a mask and face shield, part of the BCCI’s Standard Operating Procedure while flying amid the pandemic.

The BCCI just managed to find a window for IPL 2020 after the postponement of T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to be hosted by Australia in October-November. The Indian board would have faced a revenue loss of INR 4000 crore had the the tournament not got the green signal.

Meanwhile, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel is among the other key officials who are there in Dubai. The tournament, despite following strict health safety measures, has already suffered instances where contingent members have tested positive for the virus.

Chennai Super Kings has been the worst affected franchise with 13 of its members, including two players in quarantine, testing positive. However, others have tested negative and the franchise has started preparing for IPL 2020.

While the initial phase of IPL 2020 will be held behind closed doors, some crowd might be approved in the latter half of the tournament but it depends on how the COVID-19 situation develops.

The event will be played at three venues -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi – with the final scheduled on November 10.

