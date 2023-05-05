'Let them fight....': Sourav Ganguly on wrestlers protest against WFI chief, says 'hope it gets resolved'

Top wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, etc. continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment claims. Since then, several big names have responded to the entire controversy. Recently, Sourav Ganguly -- India's former captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s ex-president -- also joined the bandwagon and reacted.

In a recent event, Ganguly was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI, "Let them fight their battle. I really don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. I realised one thing in the sports world, that you don't talk about things which you don't have complete knowledge of. I hope it gets resolved. Wrestlers bring a lot of accolades to the country & hopefully, it will be resolved."

Meanwhile, following a scuffle that broke out between Delhi Police and wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital in New Delhi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur issued a statement on Friday (May 05). Thakur has revealed that the Delhi Police is conducting a fair probe against the accused, who is also a BJP MP.

Thakur told reporters, "As far as athletes’ demands are concerned, I would like to say we promised to conduct fair elections, and IOA will be conducting that." He added, "We promised to form a committee, and we have done that too; FIR was to be lodged, and Delhi Police have done that as well. They wanted fair trial, and Delhi Police is on it, too. The Supreme Court, too, has announced its decision."