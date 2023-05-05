India: Minister Anurag Thakur promises fair probe over wrestlers’ protest, promises necessary action

A day after a scuffle broke out between Delhi Police and wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, India’s Union Minister Anurag Thakur issued a statement saying Delhi Police are conducting a fair probe against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on allegations of sexual harassment. Thakur said the wrestler’s demands are being met and urged the grapplers to let the investigation get completed.

After resuming protests at Jantar Mantar months after being promised of a fair investigation into the matter, wrestlers tried lodging an FIR against him, which initially was denied by Delhi Police but later relented and filed it on court orders, and now the probe is underway.

Earlier, Bhushan also got sacked from his position as the President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) conducting fresh elections to name a new president.

“As far as athletes’ demands are concerned, I would like to say we promised to conduct fair elections, and IOA will be conducting that,” Thakur told reporters.



Earlier, Supreme Court had also closed the proceedings on a plea by three female wrestlers – who had levelled physical assault charges against WFI chief – noting that the FIRs are now registered, and the seven complainants are provided with adequate security.

“We promised to form a committee, and we have done that too; FIR was to be lodged, and Delhi Police have done that as well,” Thakur said. “They wanted fair trial, and Delhi Police is on it, too. The Supreme Court, too, has announced its decision.” #WATCH | A demand was there to form a committee and it was constituted, FIR has been registered by Delhi police, SC also gave its verdict. Delhi Police is conducting a fair investigation. I request the players that their demands are being fulfilled and they should allow the… pic.twitter.com/XFMdCnoQhA — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023 × Thakur also assured the wrestlers that necessary action against the accused, in accordance with the law, will be taken.

“I urge the protesting wrestlers that all of their demands are being fulfilled, the court has given its verdict, I request them to allow fair probe, and Delhi Police will do everything needed in the matter as per the laws,” the Union Minister added.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused of sexually harassing seven women wrestlers and two FIRs have been filed against him and his close friend and the federation’s assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Medal-winning wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat are currently present at the protest site, raising their voice against Brij Bhushan Singh – and have urged everyone to come out and support them.



