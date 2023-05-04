'If you want to kill us, then kill us,' says shattered Vinesh Phogat after overnight scuffle with Delhi Police

Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medalist wrestler Vinesh Phogat was shattered after an overnight scuffle between the protestors and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar. Phogat was in tears while expressing shock over getting the disrespect she feels the wrestlers ‘do not deserve’, after what they did for the country.

As per the reports, it was around 11 PM on Wednesday night when the wrestlers were bringing in their folding beds for the night stay, and the on-duty personal started enquiring about the same. Wrestlers also alleged that Delhi Police didn’t behave properly, and even abused a few female wrestlers.

Following such a heart-wrenching incident, Vinesh broke down while addressing the media and said these wrestlers were not criminals, and they didn’t win all those medals to see such a day.

"If you want to kill us, then kill us," a completely shattered Vinesh Phogat said.

"Did we win medals for the country to see this day?" Vinesh said. “We are not criminals. We do not deserve such treatment. The police officer who was drunk hit my brother,” Phogat added.

VIDEO | Ruckus between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/AIS5zgH4My — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2023 ×

In a video posted by the PTI, a visibly crying Vinesh said no one should win a medal for India if they were to be treated like this.

VIDEO | "The way they have made us suffer, I would not want any athlete to win a medal for the country," says wrestler Vinesh Phogat. pic.twitter.com/EpSk6dc3ZL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2023 ×

Besides, Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia - who is also present at the venue protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor, urged everyone to reach Jantar Mantar by morning and support them.