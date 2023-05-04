WATCH | Delhi: Three detained after ‘minor altercation’ between police, protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

A late-night scuffle broke out between protesting wrestlers and the police in the Indian capital city, Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Wednesday (May 3). According to media reports, the alleged incident also caused some protesters to sustain head injuries.

Three people including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti were detained after the incident, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal. According to the DCP, a group of protesters led by an AAP leader reached the protest site without due permission on Wednesday evening.

The protesters “came to the protest site along with folding beds without permission. When we intervened, the supporters became aggressive and tried to get the beds out of the truck,” said Tayal, as quoted by ANI. He added, “Subsequently, a minor altercation took place and Somnath Bharti along with 2 others were detained.”



This comes as top wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and others, have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)’s chief Brij Bhushan Singh after seven female wrestlers, including a minor, have complained against Singh for alleged sexual harassment and called for his arrest.



The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 following the allegations and demanded criminal action against Bhushan. The Delhi Police has since filed two FIRs against the WFI president, on Friday on the allegations.

In a video being circulated on social media platforms, some of the protesters can be heard accusing police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol, reported news agency PTI. #WATCH | Delhi: A scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/gzPJiPYuUU — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023 × After the incident, wrestler Bajrang Punia told ANI, “We're in need of the support of the whole country, everyone must come to Delhi. Police using force against us, abusing women and doing nothing against Brijbhushan.”

Another senior police officer said, “There were a few men who tried bringing cots to the protest site. When the policemen deployed at the spot asked them about the cots, they got aggressive and the protesters joined them,” reported PTI.

The officer also said, “They wrongfully restrained a policeman and accused him of being drunk, which was not the case. Police personnel are at the site and the situation is now under control. No protester was beaten up.”

Meanwhile, former wrestler Rajveer told PTI, “The mattresses got wet due to rain, so we were bringing folding beds for sleeping, but the police did not allow that. Drunk policeman Dharemendra abused Vinesh Phogat and got involved in a scuffle with us.”

“They started hitting us. Bajrang Punia's brother-in-law Dushyant and Rahul suffered head injuries. The police did not even let doctors reach the site. Even the women constables were misbehaving with us,” he said.

Punia’s wife Sangeeta, who claims that she was pushed around by policemen, has also called for farmers and their leaders to assemble at the protest site on Thursday morning.



The protests come after three months ago, prominent wrestlers came forward with sexual assault allegations against the WFI chief. Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has since announced the formation of an oversight committee to probe the allegations levelled against WFI and other coaches.



(With inputs from agencies)



