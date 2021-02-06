Leicester's Jamie Vardy available for Sunday clash after hernia surgery

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will be available for club's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers that is to be played n Sunday.

The English striker has recovered from a hernia operation, however, manager Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said the forward will not be rushed back into action.

"Jamie will be available for the game. It was just about trying to fit the operation in at the right time," Rodgers told reporters.

"We had a good idea of the recovery time but Jamie is naturally very fit and has recovered very well.

Vardy has been the club's top scorer this season with 13 goals in all competitions. However, he missed last three league games due to the surgery.

"He is so important to us but the beauty of it is we don't need to rush him back. Just to have him available, whether he starts or comes off the bench, is a huge boost for us."

Wilfred Ndidi is a doubt for Sunday's game while Wes Morgan, Dennis Praet, Wesley Fofana and Timothy Castagne have all been ruled out.

Leicester are third in the league with 42 points, five behind leaders Manchester City, who have played a game less.

