Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood to make Test debut for England against West Indies in Barbados

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood be making his Test debut for England in the upcoming match against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

England Cricket Board (ECB) announced their Playing XI for the second Test against West Indies and made only one change from the drawn first Test in Antigua.

Mahmood will make his Test debut replacing Durham's Mark Wood, who has a right elbow injury.

ALSO READ: Want him to come back to academy: Virat Kohli's childhood coach urges India's batting star to work on basics

The first Test between West Indies and England ended in a draw and now both the teams will be squaring off for the second Test on Wednesday.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonathan Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood