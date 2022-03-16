Want him to come back to academy: Virat Kohli's childhood coach urges India's batting star to work on basics

Virat Kohli's childhood coach urges India's batting star to work on basics Photograph:( AFP )
Amid Virat Kohli's ardent fans' wait for his 71st international ton, the former Indian captain's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has a message for his pupil.
Virat Kohli's indifferent run with the bat continued in the just-concluded India-Sri Lanka Test series. In the two-match Test series at home, the 33-year-old former Indian captain managed only 81 runs -- at an average of 27 -- without a single fifty-plus score as his century drought continues at the highest level.
Kohli's last hundred at the international level came in late 2019. Since then, he has scored plenty of fifties but a big score continues to evade him. With another below-par series, the right-hander's ardent fans' wait for his 71st international ton has extended. Amid all this, Kohli's childhoood coach Rajkumar Sharma has a message for his pupil. Raj wants his student to return to his cricket academy, in Delhi, and rework on his basics in order to deliver at his usual best.
"Virat will need to come back to his basics. I would definitely want him to come back to the academy. I was thinking about this from yesterday and I am going to talk to him. The kind of confidence that he gets batting in the academy, he needs it," said Rajumkar to the Khelneeti podcast.
"He is batting really well but unfortunately, he is batting too cautiously. If starts to bat a bit more freely, like he has his entire career then soon he will be back to his best. On such wickets, you need to take more chances like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer did," concluded Rajkumar.
At present, Kohli is now shifting focus to the forthcoming IPL 2022 edition, to commence on March 26. The superstar cricketer will be desperate to play freely in the upcoming IPL season, with no additional captaincy responsibility this time around, and regain his form by the end of the 15th edition and before he turns up for Team India.
With a T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year, Kohli's form is crucial for India's chances in the showpiece event.