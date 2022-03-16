Want him to come back to academy: Virat Kohli's childhood coach urges India's batting star to work on basics

Virat Kohli's indifferent run with the bat continued in the just-concluded India-Sri Lanka Test series. In the two-match Test series at home, the 33-year-old former Indian captain managed only 81 runs -- at an average of 27 -- without a single fifty-plus score as his century drought continues at the highest level.

Kohli's last hundred at the international level came in late 2019. Since then, he has scored plenty of fifties but a big score continues to evade him. With another below-par series, the right-hander's ardent fans' wait for his 71st international ton has extended. Amid all this, Kohli's childhoood coach Rajkumar Sharma has a message for his pupil. Raj wants his student to return to his cricket academy, in Delhi, and rework on his basics in order to deliver at his usual best.

ALSO READ | Updated World Test Championship points table after India's 2-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka

"Virat will need to come back to his basics. I would definitely want him to come back to the academy. I was thinking about this from yesterday and I am going to talk to him. The kind of confidence that he gets batting in the academy, he needs it," said Rajumkar to the Khelneeti podcast.

"He is batting really well but unfortunately, he is batting too cautiously. If starts to bat a bit more freely, like he has his entire career then soon he will be back to his best. On such wickets, you need to take more chances like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer did," concluded Rajkumar.