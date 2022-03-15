Updated World Test Championship points table after India's 2-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka

India bagged a record-extending 15th straight Test series win at home as the Rohit Sharma-led side thrashed Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second and final Test of the two-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (March 14). It was skipper Rohit's first series win in Tests since taking over from Virat Kohli as the new captain of the side.

India dominated the proceedings throughout the pink-ball Test as they rode on Shreyas Iyer's brilliant 92 in the first innings to post a challenging total of 252 runs before Jasprit Bumrah picked up his maiden Test fifer at home to bundle out Sri Lanka for 109 runs in their first innings.

Iyer continued his fine form with the bat in the second innings to notch up another half-century while Rishabh Pant also slammed a quickfire fifty to help India post 303 runs in their second innings. India set up a huge target of 446 runs for Sri Lanka in their second innings and skittled out the visitors for 208 runs to win the pink-ball game comprehensively and clean sweep the series 2-0.

With the 2-0 win, India moved one place to the 4th spot in the current World Test Championship (WTC) points table while Sri Lanka slipped to the fifth spot. Australia, who are currently playing Pakistan in a three-match Test series, continue to remain at the top spot with Pakistan following them on the second spot.

There were a number of impressive performers for India in the two-match series against Sri Lanka. While Iyer and Pant dazzled with the willow, Hanuma Vihari also looked solid batting at number 3 in the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara. Bumrah and R Ashwin stole the show with the ball to keep the Sri Lankan batters at the bay throughout the series.

Ashwin, who went past Kapil Dev to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests in the series-opener in Mohali, the off-spinner surpassed former South African pacer Dale Steyn to move to the number 8 spot on the list of highest wicket-takers of all time in Test cricket.