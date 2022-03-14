India thrash Sri Lanka by 238 runs to register 2-0 clean sweep, record 15th striaght Test series win at home

India thrashed Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the 2nd Test to clean sweep the series 2-0. Photograph:( AFP )
India thrashed Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to clinch the two-match series 2-0 and record their 15th successive Test series win at home.
India continued their dominant run as they thrashed Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second and final Test of the two-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (March 14). Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up as the visitors were skittled out for 208 runs while chasing the target of 447 runs in their second innings.
Captain Dimuth Karunaratne slammed a fighting hundred as he notched up 107 runs off 174 deliveries and was well supported by Kusal Mendis, who scored 54 runs as Sri Lanka produced a resilient effort with the bat in their second innings of the pink-ball Test. However, the duo's efforts were not enough to get the visitors over the line in the tricky run-chase.
Bumrah, who had picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings followed it up with three important wickets during Sri Lanka's second innings. Ashwin bagged a four-wicket haul to run through the visitors' lower order as Rohit Sharma & Co. clean swept the series 2-0 with yet another huge win.
This is India's record-extending 15th successive Test series win at home and Rohit's first as the captain of the side. The Hitman has had a fantastic start to his stint as India's full-time captain across all three formats with series wins against the likes of New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka at home so far.
