'I love his game': Legendary Kapil Dev heaps praise on Ravindra Jadeja after his heroics against Sri Lanka

Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev lavished huge praise on star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after his recent heroics in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka at home. Jadeja was the hero of India's emphatic win by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test against the visitors as he produced a brilliant all-round show with the bat and the ball.

Jadeja slammed an unbeaten 175-run knock before picking up nine wickets across Sri Lanka's two innings to emerge as the Man of the Match for India in the series-opener in Mohali. Jadeja broke Kapil Dev's record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter batting at no.7 or below in Test cricket.

Kapil recently spoke about the all-rounder's heroics in the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka and said he loves Jadeja's game. Kapil lauded Jadeja for playing his cricket without pressure which makes his performances stand out.

"I love Ravindra Jadeja’s game among the new cricketers because he plays without pressure. He enjoys cricket. That’s why he is good at bowling as well as batting. He also does a great job in fielding. I believe that nothing can be done properly under pressure. If you take pressure in the field of cricket, then your performance will be bad," Kapil said.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders the game has seen. He held the record for the highest individual score by an Indian at no.7 or below in Tests for 36 years before Jadeja broke it against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Mohali.

After thrashing Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the series-opener, India are edging closer to another comprehensive win in the ongoing second Test between the two sides at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India have handed Sri Lanka a huge target of 447 runs in their second innings and have already reduced the visitors to 180/6 on Day 3 of the pink-ball game.